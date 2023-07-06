Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Brewers - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:30 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Cody Bellinger and his .439 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (98 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Milwaukee Brewers and Freddy Peralta on July 6 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Brewers.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger has 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 18 walks while batting .284.
- Bellinger will look to extend his 11-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 during his last games.
- Bellinger has gotten a hit in 39 of 54 games this year (72.2%), with more than one hit on 14 occasions (25.9%).
- He has hit a home run in seven games this year (13%), homering in 3.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Bellinger has picked up an RBI in 38.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 5.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 32 times this year (59.3%), including seven games with multiple runs (13%).
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|26
|.269
|AVG
|.300
|.333
|OBP
|.348
|.442
|SLG
|.470
|12
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|14
|21/9
|K/BB
|21/9
|5
|SB
|5
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Brewers have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (109 total, 1.3 per game).
- Peralta gets the start for the Brewers, his 17th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.57 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the righty went 5 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.57, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .233 batting average against him.
