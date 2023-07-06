After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Jose Berrios) at 5:10 PM ET on Thursday.

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 5:10 PM ET

5:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is batting .245 with 22 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks.

Vaughn has reached base via a hit in 58 games this year (of 84 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

He has gone deep in 14.3% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his plate appearances.

Vaughn has picked up an RBI in 33 games this year (39.3%), with more than one RBI in 12 of them (14.3%).

He has scored at least once 35 times this season (41.7%), including three games with multiple runs (3.6%).

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 44 .252 AVG .240 .341 OBP .309 .497 SLG .392 18 XBH 18 9 HR 3 23 RBI 28 26/14 K/BB 42/14 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings