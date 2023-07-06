Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Blue Jays - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Andrew Benintendi (hitting .341 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 5:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 5:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi has 85 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .346.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 128th in the league in slugging.
- Benintendi has reached base via a hit in 61 games this season (of 78 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in one of 78 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.
- Benintendi has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (24.4%), with more than one RBI in four of those games (5.1%).
- He has scored in 34 games this season (43.6%), including four multi-run games (5.1%).
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|41
|.321
|AVG
|.248
|.386
|OBP
|.313
|.409
|SLG
|.339
|12
|XBH
|12
|0
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|14
|25/14
|K/BB
|24/14
|5
|SB
|3
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.94).
- The Blue Jays rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (115 total, 1.3 per game).
- Berrios makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 18th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.74 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.74), 31st in WHIP (1.198), and 33rd in K/9 (8.5).
