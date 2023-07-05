Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Athletics - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Zach McKinstry (batting .310 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Pruitt. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Athletics.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Athletics Starter: Austin Pruitt
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry leads Detroit in OBP (.333) this season, fueled by 58 hits.
- In 59.7% of his games this year (46 of 77), McKinstry has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (14.3%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 7.8% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his chances at the plate.
- McKinstry has picked up an RBI in 20.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 6.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 31 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|40
|.259
|AVG
|.242
|.357
|OBP
|.312
|.407
|SLG
|.355
|10
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|10
|24/16
|K/BB
|29/12
|6
|SB
|5
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective eight K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Athletics' 5.99 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.4 per game).
- Pruitt (1-5) gets the start for the Athletics, his third of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw one scoreless inning against the Chicago White Sox without surrendering a hit.
