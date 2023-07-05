Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Bo Bichette, Luis Robert and others in the Toronto Blue Jays-Chicago White Sox matchup at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Robert Stats

Robert has 22 doubles, 25 home runs, 20 walks and 49 RBI (88 total hits). He has stolen eight bases.

He has a slash line of .276/.336/.580 so far this year.

Robert will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .366 with two doubles, seven home runs, four walks and 11 RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Jul. 4 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 at Athletics Jul. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 1 at Athletics Jul. 1 3-for-5 2 0 0 4 1 at Athletics Jun. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Angels Jun. 29 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 2

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 78 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 28 walks and 51 RBI.

He's slashed .245/.324/.440 on the season.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Blue Jays Jul. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jul. 2 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 at Athletics Jul. 1 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 at Athletics Jun. 30 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 at Angels Jun. 29 1-for-5 1 0 1 3

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

José Berríos Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Berrios Stats

Jose Berrios (8-6) will take to the mound for the Blue Jays and make his 18th start of the season.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.

Berrios has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.

The 29-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.74), 33rd in WHIP (1.198), and 33rd in K/9 (8.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Berrios Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Red Sox Jun. 30 6.0 5 4 4 8 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 24 6.0 6 3 2 8 2 at Marlins Jun. 19 4.0 8 5 5 4 1 at Orioles Jun. 14 7.2 3 0 0 5 1 vs. Astros Jun. 8 6.0 4 2 2 2 2

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Bichette Stats

Bichette has 113 hits with 21 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 15 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .312/.341/.500 on the season.

Bichette hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .190 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jul. 4 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 2 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 1 2-for-5 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Guerrero Stats

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 89 hits with 18 doubles, 13 home runs, 30 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .277/.349/.455 so far this year.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jul. 4 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Red Sox Jul. 1 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jun. 29 1-for-2 1 1 2 4 0

