On Wednesday, July 5 at 8:10 PM ET, the Toronto Blue Jays (46-40) visit the Chicago White Sox (37-50) at Guaranteed Rate Field. Jose Berrios will get the nod for the Blue Jays, while Lance Lynn will take the mound for the White Sox.

The favored Blue Jays have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +100. A 9-run total is set in the contest.

White Sox vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Berrios - TOR (8-6, 3.74 ERA) vs Lynn - CHW (5-8, 6.47 ERA)

White Sox vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Blue Jays have won 31 out of the 57 games, or 54.4%, in which they've been favored.

The Blue Jays have gone 28-24 (winning 53.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Toronto.

The Blue Jays played as the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and finished 4-5 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Toronto and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The White Sox have come away with 18 wins in the 52 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the White Sox have come away with a win 14 times in 42 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 4-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

White Sox vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tim Anderson 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+210) Luis Robert 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+130) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Gavin Sheets 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+175) Eloy Jiménez 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+125)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 3rd

