How to Watch the White Sox vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 5
The Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago White Sox will play on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 8:10 PM ET, with Bo Bichette and Luis Robert -- two hot hitters -- expected to produce at the plate.
White Sox vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox have hit 100 homers this season, which ranks 14th in the league.
- Chicago ranks 22nd in the majors with a .396 team slugging percentage.
- The White Sox's .239 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.
- Chicago ranks 22nd in the majors with 365 total runs scored this season.
- The White Sox have an OBP of just .298 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The White Sox rank 18th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.
- Chicago averages 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, most in the majors.
- Chicago has pitched to a 4.55 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.
- White Sox pitchers have a 1.362 WHIP this season, 22nd in the majors.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox will hand the ball to Lance Lynn (5-8) for his 18th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up five earned runs in six innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.
- He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.
- Lynn has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/29/2023
|Angels
|W 9-7
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Patrick Sandoval
|6/30/2023
|Athletics
|L 7-4
|Away
|Tanner Banks
|Luis Medina
|7/1/2023
|Athletics
|L 7-6
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Kyle Muller
|7/2/2023
|Athletics
|W 8-7
|Away
|Touki Toussaint
|Paul Blackburn
|7/4/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 4-3
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Chris Bassitt
|7/5/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|José Berríos
|7/6/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Yusei Kikuchi
|7/7/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Jordan Montgomery
|7/8/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|-
|Miles Mikolas
|7/9/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Adam Wainwright
|7/14/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|-
|-
