The Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago White Sox will play on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 8:10 PM ET, with Bo Bichette and Luis Robert -- two hot hitters -- expected to produce at the plate.

White Sox vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox have hit 100 homers this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

Chicago ranks 22nd in the majors with a .396 team slugging percentage.

The White Sox's .239 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.

Chicago ranks 22nd in the majors with 365 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox have an OBP of just .298 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The White Sox rank 18th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.

Chicago averages 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, most in the majors.

Chicago has pitched to a 4.55 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

White Sox pitchers have a 1.362 WHIP this season, 22nd in the majors.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will hand the ball to Lance Lynn (5-8) for his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs in six innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Lynn has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/29/2023 Angels W 9-7 Away Lance Lynn Patrick Sandoval 6/30/2023 Athletics L 7-4 Away Tanner Banks Luis Medina 7/1/2023 Athletics L 7-6 Away Dylan Cease Kyle Muller 7/2/2023 Athletics W 8-7 Away Touki Toussaint Paul Blackburn 7/4/2023 Blue Jays L 4-3 Home Lucas Giolito Chris Bassitt 7/5/2023 Blue Jays - Home Lance Lynn José Berríos 7/6/2023 Blue Jays - Home Dylan Cease Yusei Kikuchi 7/7/2023 Cardinals - Home Michael Kopech Jordan Montgomery 7/8/2023 Cardinals - Home - Miles Mikolas 7/9/2023 Cardinals - Home Lucas Giolito Adam Wainwright 7/14/2023 Braves - Away - -

