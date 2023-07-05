Tucker Barnhart Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Brewers - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tucker Barnhart -- with a slugging percentage of .345 in his past 10 games, including one extra-base hit -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the mound, on July 5 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the Brewers.
Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Tucker Barnhart At The Plate
- Barnhart is batting .193 with a double, a home run and 10 walks.
- Barnhart has had a hit in 13 of 35 games this year (37.1%), including multiple hits four times (11.4%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 35 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- Barnhart has driven in a run in six games this season (17.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in three of 35 games so far this year.
Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|15
|.167
|AVG
|.225
|.216
|OBP
|.347
|.167
|SLG
|.325
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|6
|20/3
|K/BB
|12/7
|1
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (109 total, 1.3 per game).
- Houser makes the start for the Brewers, his ninth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.88 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Thursday against the New York Mets, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.88, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .298 against him.
