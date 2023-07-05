The Detroit Tigers (37-47) host the Oakland Athletics (24-63) on Wednesday at Comerica Park, at 6:40 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Eduardo Rodriguez (4-4) for the Tigers and Ken Waldichuk (1-5) for the Athletics.

Tigers vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Probable Pitchers: Rodriguez - DET (4-4, 2.13 ERA) vs Waldichuk - OAK (1-5, 6.78 ERA)

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eduardo Rodríguez

The Tigers' Rodriguez (4-4) will make his 12th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, May 28, when he threw six innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up one earned run.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with a 2.13 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .205.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

Rodriguez has 10 starts of five or more innings this season in 11 chances. He averages 6.1 innings per outing.

In 11 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ken Waldichuk

Waldichuk makes the start for the Athletics, his 12th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 6.78 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed 2 2/3 scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while giving up one hit.

The 25-year-old has put together a 6.78 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings over 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .316 to his opponents.

Waldichuk has one quality start under his belt this year.

Waldichuk will try to collect his ninth game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 3.5 innings per appearance.

In six of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

