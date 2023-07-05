Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers take on JJ Bleday and the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series.

Tigers vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers are 24th in baseball with 80 home runs. They average one per game.

Detroit has the second-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.366).

The Tigers' .229 batting average ranks 28th in the majors.

Detroit is the third-lowest scoring team in baseball, averaging 3.9 runs per game (327 total).

The Tigers rank 27th in baseball with a .300 on-base percentage.

The Tigers' 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 15th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Detroit has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the majors.

Detroit has a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Tigers have the 13th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.264).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Eduardo Rodriguez (4-4 with a 2.13 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 12th of the season.

His most recent time out was on Sunday, May 28 against the Chicago White Sox, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

Rodriguez has six quality starts under his belt this year.

Rodriguez has pitched five or more innings in a game 10 times this season entering this outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 11 outings this season.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 6/29/2023 Rangers W 8-5 Away Reese Olson Cody Bradford 6/30/2023 Rockies L 8-5 Away Michael Lorenzen Austin Gomber 7/1/2023 Rockies W 4-2 Away Brendan White Peter Lambert 7/2/2023 Rockies W 14-9 Away Matt Manning Connor Seabold 7/4/2023 Athletics L 1-0 Home Tarik Skubal JP Sears 7/5/2023 Athletics - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Ken Waldichuk 7/6/2023 Athletics - Home Michael Lorenzen Hogan Harris 7/7/2023 Blue Jays - Home - Alek Manoah 7/8/2023 Blue Jays - Home Matt Manning Kevin Gausman 7/9/2023 Blue Jays - Home Tarik Skubal Chris Bassitt 7/14/2023 Mariners - Away - -

