How to Watch the Tigers vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 5
Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers take on JJ Bleday and the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Athletics Player Props
|Tigers vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|Tigers vs Athletics Prediction
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers are 24th in baseball with 80 home runs. They average one per game.
- Detroit has the second-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.366).
- The Tigers' .229 batting average ranks 28th in the majors.
- Detroit is the third-lowest scoring team in baseball, averaging 3.9 runs per game (327 total).
- The Tigers rank 27th in baseball with a .300 on-base percentage.
- The Tigers' 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 15th in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Detroit has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the majors.
- Detroit has a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers have the 13th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.264).
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Eduardo Rodriguez (4-4 with a 2.13 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 12th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday, May 28 against the Chicago White Sox, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- Rodriguez has six quality starts under his belt this year.
- Rodriguez has pitched five or more innings in a game 10 times this season entering this outing.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 11 outings this season.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/29/2023
|Rangers
|W 8-5
|Away
|Reese Olson
|Cody Bradford
|6/30/2023
|Rockies
|L 8-5
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|Austin Gomber
|7/1/2023
|Rockies
|W 4-2
|Away
|Brendan White
|Peter Lambert
|7/2/2023
|Rockies
|W 14-9
|Away
|Matt Manning
|Connor Seabold
|7/4/2023
|Athletics
|L 1-0
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|JP Sears
|7/5/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Ken Waldichuk
|7/6/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Hogan Harris
|7/7/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|-
|Alek Manoah
|7/8/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Matt Manning
|Kevin Gausman
|7/9/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|Chris Bassitt
|7/14/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.