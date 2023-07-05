Wednesday's contest features the Detroit Tigers (37-47) and the Oakland Athletics (24-63) matching up at Comerica Park (on July 5) at 6:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 victory for the Tigers.

The Tigers will give the nod to Eduardo Rodriguez (4-4, 2.13 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Ken Waldichuk (1-5, 6.78 ERA).

Tigers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Tigers 5, Athletics 3.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Tigers have been favored twice and lost both contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.

The Tigers have been favorites in 10 games this season and won five (50%) of those contests.

Detroit has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -225.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Tigers.

Detroit has scored 327 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Tigers have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.47).

Tigers Schedule