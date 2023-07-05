Jonathan Schoop -- with an on-base percentage of .182 in his past 10 games, 80 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Oakland Athletics, with Ken Waldichuk on the hill, on July 5 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jonathan Schoop At The Plate

  • Schoop is hitting .197 with seven doubles and 12 walks.
  • Schoop has gotten at least one hit in 43.4% of his games this year (23 of 53), with more than one hit three times (5.7%).
  • He has not homered in his 53 games this season.
  • Schoop has driven in a run in four games this season (7.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In 13 of 53 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
24 GP 28
.211 AVG .187
.308 OBP .225
.281 SLG .227
4 XBH 3
0 HR 0
0 RBI 5
11/8 K/BB 26/4
0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective eight K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
  • The Athletics' 5.99 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Waldichuk (1-5) takes the mound for the Athletics in his 12th start of the season. He has a 6.78 ERA in 66 1/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Thursday -- the left-hander threw 2 2/3 scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering one hit.
  • In 19 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.78, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .316 against him.
