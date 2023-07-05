Jared Young Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Brewers - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Jared Young -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the mound, on July 5 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Brewers.
Jared Young Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Jared Young At The Plate
- Young has two triples, a home run and two walks while batting .222.
- In three of seven games this year, Young has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has homered in one of seven games, and in 4.8% of his plate appearances.
- Young has driven in a run in three games this year (42.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once four times this season (57.1%), including one multi-run game.
Jared Young Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|.308
|AVG
|.000
|.400
|OBP
|.167
|.846
|SLG
|.000
|3
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|0
|4/2
|K/BB
|0/0
|0
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.12).
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (109 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Houser (3-2) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.88 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 46 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the New York Mets, the righty threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up a 3.88 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .298 to opposing hitters.
