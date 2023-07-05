Jake Burger, with a slugging percentage of .371 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the hill, July 5 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger is batting .217 with 11 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 13 walks.

Burger has picked up a hit in 34 of 68 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.

He has gone deep in 25.0% of his games this season, and 7.3% of his plate appearances.

Burger has an RBI in 21 of 68 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 41.2% of his games this season (28 of 68), he has scored, and in four of those games (5.9%) he has scored more than once.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 31 .261 AVG .171 .312 OBP .231 .643 SLG .378 19 XBH 11 12 HR 6 28 RBI 10 37/7 K/BB 47/6 0 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings