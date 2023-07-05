Gavin Sheets Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Blue Jays - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Gavin Sheets (.150 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Athletics.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Read More About This Game
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets has four doubles, eight home runs and 20 walks while hitting .224.
- Sheets has picked up a hit in 32 of 65 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.3% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Sheets has picked up an RBI in 15 games this season (23.1%), with two or more RBI in five of those games (7.7%).
- He has scored a run in 17 of 65 games so far this season.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|34
|.190
|AVG
|.253
|.275
|OBP
|.330
|.304
|SLG
|.453
|3
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|12
|19/10
|K/BB
|16/10
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.94 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (115 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Blue Jays are sending Berrios (8-6) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.74 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 3.74 ERA ranks 30th, 1.198 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 33rd.
