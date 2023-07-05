Wednesday, Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox take on the Toronto Blue Jays and Jose Berrios, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since June 30, when he went 1-for-3 against the Athletics.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elvis Andrus? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus has six doubles, two home runs and 18 walks while hitting .202.

Andrus has gotten a hit in 30 of 59 games this year (50.8%), including nine multi-hit games (15.3%).

In 59 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.

Andrus has picked up an RBI in 15.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 13 games this season (22.0%), including multiple runs in four games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 31 .258 AVG .152 .337 OBP .231 .333 SLG .200 5 XBH 3 1 HR 1 10 RBI 7 19/10 K/BB 20/8 4 SB 2

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings