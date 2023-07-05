Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (39-45) will visit Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (46-40) at American Family Field on Wednesday, July 5, with a start time of 8:10 PM ET.

The Cubs are favored in this one, at -150, while the underdog Brewers have +125 odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Cubs vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Justin Steele - CHC (9-2, 2.43 ERA) vs Adrian Houser - MIL (3-2, 3.88 ERA)

Cubs vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have been favored 41 times and won 23, or 56.1%, of those games.

The Cubs have gone 7-7 (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs have a 2-3 record from the five games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Brewers have been underdogs in 41 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (51.2%) in those contests.

The Brewers have a mark of 7-8 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Cubs vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+135) Christopher Morel 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+180) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+200)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 20th 3rd Win NL Central +800 - 3rd

