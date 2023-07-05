Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs will try to get the better of Adrian Houser, the Milwaukee Brewers' starter, on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs are 20th in baseball with 91 total home runs.

Chicago's .400 slugging percentage is 20th in MLB.

The Cubs' .248 batting average ranks 16th in the majors.

Chicago has the No. 13 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.6 runs per game (388 total runs).

The Cubs' .326 on-base percentage is 10th-best in MLB.

The Cubs strike out 9.2 times per game, the No. 22 mark in MLB.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the majors.

Chicago has the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).

Pitchers for the Cubs combine for the No. 9-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.261).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Justin Steele looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Cubs, his 16th of the season. He is 9-2 with a 2.43 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the left-hander went 6 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing three hits.

Steele is trying to register his third straight quality start in this outing.

Steele will try to build upon a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 15 outings this season.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 6/30/2023 Guardians W 10-1 Home Justin Steele Cal Quantrill 7/1/2023 Guardians L 6-0 Home Marcus Stroman Tanner Bibee 7/2/2023 Guardians L 8-6 Home Jameson Taillon Aaron Civale 7/3/2023 Brewers L 8-6 Away Drew Smyly Julio Teheran 7/4/2023 Brewers W 7-6 Away Kyle Hendricks Wade Miley 7/5/2023 Brewers - Away Justin Steele Adrian Houser 7/6/2023 Brewers - Away Marcus Stroman Freddy Peralta 7/7/2023 Yankees - Away Jameson Taillon Carlos Rodón 7/8/2023 Yankees - Away Drew Smyly Gerrit Cole 7/9/2023 Yankees - Away Kyle Hendricks Domingo Germán 7/14/2023 Red Sox - Home - -

