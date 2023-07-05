Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Brewers - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Cody Bellinger (.425 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Brewers.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger has 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 18 walks while batting .280.
- Bellinger will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 during his last games.
- In 71.7% of his games this season (38 of 53), Bellinger has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (24.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In seven games this year, he has homered (13.2%, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Bellinger has picked up an RBI in 39.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 5.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 31 games this season (58.5%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|25
|.269
|AVG
|.292
|.333
|OBP
|.343
|.442
|SLG
|.469
|12
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|14
|21/9
|K/BB
|21/9
|5
|SB
|5
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Brewers' 4.12 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (109 total, 1.3 per game).
- Houser (3-2) takes the mound for the Brewers in his ninth start of the season. He has a 3.88 ERA in 46 1/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Thursday against the New York Mets, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.88, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .298 against him.
