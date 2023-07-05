The Chicago Cubs, including Cody Bellinger (.425 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Brewers.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger has 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 18 walks while batting .280.

Bellinger will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 during his last games.

In 71.7% of his games this season (38 of 53), Bellinger has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (24.5%) he recorded multiple hits.

In seven games this year, he has homered (13.2%, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate).

Bellinger has picked up an RBI in 39.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 5.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 31 games this season (58.5%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 25 .269 AVG .292 .333 OBP .343 .442 SLG .469 12 XBH 8 3 HR 4 11 RBI 14 21/9 K/BB 21/9 5 SB 5

Brewers Pitching Rankings