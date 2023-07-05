Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Brewers - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Christopher Morel, with a slugging percentage of .550 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the mound, July 5 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Brewers.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel is hitting .276 with seven doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 12 walks.
- In 63.6% of his 44 games this season, Morel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 44 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 15 of them (34.1%), and in 8.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Morel has had at least one RBI in 45.5% of his games this year (20 of 44), with two or more RBI 11 times (25.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 27 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|22
|.282
|AVG
|.271
|.301
|OBP
|.340
|.615
|SLG
|.600
|11
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|8
|21
|RBI
|16
|26/3
|K/BB
|26/9
|1
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Brewers' 4.12 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (109 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers will send Houser (3-2) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.88 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the New York Mets, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.88, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .298 against him.
