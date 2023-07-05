Andrew Benintendi -- hitting .341 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the hill, on July 5 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.346) this season, fueled by 85 hits.

He ranks 29th in batting average, 42nd in on base percentage, and 130th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Benintendi has gotten a hit in 61 of 78 games this season (78.2%), with multiple hits on 21 occasions (26.9%).

He has gone deep in one of 78 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.

Benintendi has had at least one RBI in 24.4% of his games this season (19 of 78), with two or more RBI four times (5.1%).

He has scored in 34 games this year (43.6%), including multiple runs in four games.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 41 .321 AVG .248 .386 OBP .313 .409 SLG .339 12 XBH 12 0 HR 1 9 RBI 14 25/14 K/BB 24/14 5 SB 3

