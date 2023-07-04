Zack Short -- with a slugging percentage of .226 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the mound, on July 4 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Rockies.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Zack Short? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Zack Short At The Plate

Short is batting .224 with three doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.

Short has gotten a hit in 18 of 42 games this year (42.9%), with at least two hits on four occasions (9.5%).

In four games this year, he has homered (9.5%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).

Short has an RBI in 10 of 42 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once eight times this year (19.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 18 .254 AVG .182 .304 OBP .280 .413 SLG .295 4 XBH 3 3 HR 1 13 RBI 5 14/5 K/BB 14/6 1 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings