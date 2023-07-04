George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays will take on Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday.

Oddsmakers list the Blue Jays as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog White Sox +105 moneyline odds to win. The game's over/under is listed at 9 runs.

White Sox vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -125 +105 9 +100 -120 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

The White Sox have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the White Sox and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The White Sox have fallen short of covering the runline in the one of their past 10 games that had a set runline. The average over/under established by bookmakers in Chicago's past five games has been 9, a streak during which the White Sox and their opponents have hit the over each time.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have been victorious in 18, or 35.3%, of the 51 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Chicago has entered 37 games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is 12-25 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 39 of its 86 games with a total.

The White Sox are 5-5-0 against the spread in their 10 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-20 17-29 16-22 21-26 28-35 9-13

