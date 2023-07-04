On Tuesday, Trey Mancini (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Trey Mancini At The Plate

Mancini has 10 doubles, four home runs and 18 walks while hitting .241.

In 53.1% of his games this season (34 of 64), Mancini has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (17.2%) he recorded more than one.

In four games this season, he has gone deep (6.3%, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate).

Mancini has picked up an RBI in 26.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 7.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 19 games this season (29.7%), including multiple runs in six games.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 30 .275 AVG .204 .348 OBP .265 .412 SLG .290 8 XBH 6 3 HR 1 14 RBI 11 34/11 K/BB 31/7 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings