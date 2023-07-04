The Detroit Tigers (37-46) host the Oakland Athletics (23-63) to start a three-game series at Comerica Park, with first pitch at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday. The Tigers are on the back of a series victory over the Rockies, and the Athletics a series win over the White Sox.

The Tigers will give the nod to Tarik Skubal against the Athletics and JP Sears (1-6).

Tigers vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Skubal - DET (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Sears - OAK (1-6, 4.43 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tarik Skubal

Skubal has been named the starter for the Tigers and will make his first start this season.

The last time the lefty took the mound was on Monday, Aug. 1 last season, when he pitched five scoreless innings in a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

He finished last season with a 3.52 ERA and a 1.156 WHIP in 21 games, finishing with a 7-8 record.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: JP Sears

Sears (1-6) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 4.43 ERA in 87 1/3 innings pitched, with 85 strikeouts.

His last appearance was on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when the left-hander went four innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.

In 16 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.43, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .227 against him.

Sears is trying to collect his sixth quality start of the year in this outing.

Sears has put up 12 starts this campaign that he pitched five or more innings.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 16 outings this season.

Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.43), 12th in WHIP (1.076), and 31st in K/9 (8.8).

