Tigers vs. Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 4
The Detroit Tigers (37-46) host the Oakland Athletics (23-63) to start a three-game series at Comerica Park, with first pitch at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday. The Tigers are on the back of a series victory over the Rockies, and the Athletics a series win over the White Sox.
The Tigers will give the nod to Tarik Skubal against the Athletics and JP Sears (1-6).
Tigers vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Probable Pitchers: Skubal - DET (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Sears - OAK (1-6, 4.43 ERA)
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tarik Skubal
- Skubal has been named the starter for the Tigers and will make his first start this season.
- The last time the lefty took the mound was on Monday, Aug. 1 last season, when he pitched five scoreless innings in a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.
- He finished last season with a 3.52 ERA and a 1.156 WHIP in 21 games, finishing with a 7-8 record.
Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: JP Sears
- Sears (1-6) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 4.43 ERA in 87 1/3 innings pitched, with 85 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when the left-hander went four innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.43, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .227 against him.
- Sears is trying to collect his sixth quality start of the year in this outing.
- Sears has put up 12 starts this campaign that he pitched five or more innings.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 16 outings this season.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.43), 12th in WHIP (1.076), and 31st in K/9 (8.8).
