Player prop betting options for Spencer Torkelson, Esteury Ruiz and others are available in the Detroit Tigers-Oakland Athletics matchup at Comerica Park on Tuesday, starting at 6:40 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 18 doubles, 12 home runs, 36 walks and 42 RBI (70 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He's slashing .228/.312/.404 so far this season.

Torkelson hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with a double, four home runs, five walks and eight RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Jul. 2 2-for-3 3 1 2 6 0 at Rockies Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Jun. 30 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Rangers Jun. 29 2-for-3 2 2 4 8 0 at Rangers Jun. 27 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Ruiz Stats

Ruiz has 84 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, a home run, 14 walks and 33 RBI. He's also stolen 42 bases.

He's slashing .258/.313/.332 on the year.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jul. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 vs. White Sox Jun. 30 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 1 vs. Yankees Jun. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Rooker Stats

Brent Rooker has put up 58 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 41 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .243/.339/.477 so far this year.

Rooker heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a triple, a home run and three RBI.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jul. 2 1-for-2 1 1 2 4 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 29 1-for-1 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

