When the Detroit Tigers (37-46) and Oakland Athletics (23-63) meet in the series opener at Comerica Park on Tuesday, July 4, Tarik Skubal will get the nod for the Tigers, while the Athletics will send JP Sears to the hill. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET.

The Athletics have been listed as +145 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Tigers (-175). The total for the game is listed at 8.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Skubal - DET (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Sears - OAK (1-6, 4.43 ERA)

Tigers vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Tigers have been favorites in nine games this season and won five (55.6%) of those contests.

The Tigers have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter in just one game this season, which they lost.

The implied probability of a win from Detroit, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

The Tigers have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just one time over the last 10 games, and lost that matchup.

In its last 10 outings, Detroit and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Athletics have been victorious in 23, or 27.4%, of the 84 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Athletics have a win-loss record of 14-44 when favored by +145 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Tigers vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Javier Báez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140) Miguel Cabrera 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Andy Ibáñez 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+150)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.