JP Sears will be on the hill for the Oakland Athletics when they take on Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers rank 23rd in MLB play with 80 total home runs.

Detroit is slugging .369, the second-lowest average in baseball.

The Tigers' .230 batting average ranks 28th in MLB.

Detroit has the No. 28 offense in baseball, scoring 3.9 runs per game (327 total runs).

The Tigers' .301 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in baseball.

The Tigers strike out 8.9 times per game to rank 16th in MLB.

Detroit's pitching staff is 18th in the majors with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Detroit's 4.53 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Tigers have the 17th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.277).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Tarik Skubal will make his first start of the season for the Tigers.

The 26-year-old southpaw started and threw five scoreless innings when he last appeared Monday, Aug. 1 against the Minnesota Twins.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 6/28/2023 Rangers L 10-2 Away Joey Wentz Dane Dunning 6/29/2023 Rangers W 8-5 Away Reese Olson Cody Bradford 6/30/2023 Rockies L 8-5 Away Michael Lorenzen Austin Gomber 7/1/2023 Rockies W 4-2 Away Brendan White Peter Lambert 7/2/2023 Rockies W 14-9 Away Matt Manning Connor Seabold 7/4/2023 Athletics - Home Tarik Skubal JP Sears 7/5/2023 Athletics - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Hogan Harris 7/6/2023 Athletics - Home Michael Lorenzen Luis Medina 7/7/2023 Blue Jays - Home - Kevin Gausman 7/8/2023 Blue Jays - Home Matt Manning Kevin Gausman 7/9/2023 Blue Jays - Home Tarik Skubal Chris Bassitt

