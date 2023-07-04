How to Watch the Tigers vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 4
JP Sears will be on the hill for the Oakland Athletics when they take on Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Tigers vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers rank 23rd in MLB play with 80 total home runs.
- Detroit is slugging .369, the second-lowest average in baseball.
- The Tigers' .230 batting average ranks 28th in MLB.
- Detroit has the No. 28 offense in baseball, scoring 3.9 runs per game (327 total runs).
- The Tigers' .301 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in baseball.
- The Tigers strike out 8.9 times per game to rank 16th in MLB.
- Detroit's pitching staff is 18th in the majors with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Detroit's 4.53 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers have the 17th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.277).
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Tarik Skubal will make his first start of the season for the Tigers.
- The 26-year-old southpaw started and threw five scoreless innings when he last appeared Monday, Aug. 1 against the Minnesota Twins.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/28/2023
|Rangers
|L 10-2
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Dane Dunning
|6/29/2023
|Rangers
|W 8-5
|Away
|Reese Olson
|Cody Bradford
|6/30/2023
|Rockies
|L 8-5
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|Austin Gomber
|7/1/2023
|Rockies
|W 4-2
|Away
|Brendan White
|Peter Lambert
|7/2/2023
|Rockies
|W 14-9
|Away
|Matt Manning
|Connor Seabold
|7/4/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|JP Sears
|7/5/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Hogan Harris
|7/6/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Luis Medina
|7/7/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|-
|Kevin Gausman
|7/8/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Matt Manning
|Kevin Gausman
|7/9/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|Chris Bassitt
