Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Brewers - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Seiya Suzuki -- with an on-base percentage of .190 in his past 10 games, 143 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the hill, on July 4 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Brewers.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki is batting .245 with 13 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 31 walks.
- Suzuki has reached base via a hit in 40 games this year (of 64 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 7.8% of his games this year, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Suzuki has picked up an RBI in 32.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 6.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- In 22 of 64 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|35
|.217
|AVG
|.267
|.331
|OBP
|.336
|.302
|SLG
|.450
|7
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|5
|11
|RBI
|15
|24/16
|K/BB
|45/15
|0
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.10).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (108 total, 1.3 per game).
- Miley (5-2 with a 3.02 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 12th of the season.
- The lefty's last time out came on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he threw four innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 36-year-old has a 3.02 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .219 to opposing hitters.
