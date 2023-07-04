On Tuesday, Seby Zavala (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Chicago White Sox play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Read More About This Game

Seby Zavala At The Plate

Zavala is hitting .165 with two doubles, six home runs and seven walks.

Zavala has picked up a hit in 15 of 43 games this year, with multiple hits four times.

He has homered in 9.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 43), and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

Zavala has driven in a run in nine games this season (20.9%), including three games with more than one RBI (7.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once eight times this year (18.6%), including three games with multiple runs (7.0%).

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 24 .176 AVG .157 .218 OBP .211 .176 SLG .443 0 XBH 8 0 HR 6 3 RBI 12 21/3 K/BB 31/4 1 SB 0

