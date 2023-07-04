Nick Madrigal Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Brewers - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Nick Madrigal (hitting .382 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Brewers.
Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
Nick Madrigal At The Plate
- Madrigal is batting .278 with eight doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.
- Madrigal has picked up a hit in 63.3% of his 49 games this season, with multiple hits in 20.4% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in one of 49 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- In 12 games this season (24.5%), Madrigal has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (10.2%) he had two or more.
- He has scored in 17 games this year (34.7%), including five multi-run games (10.2%).
Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|22
|.279
|AVG
|.277
|.333
|OBP
|.338
|.372
|SLG
|.354
|5
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|11
|9/3
|K/BB
|7/4
|3
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 108 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Miley (5-2) takes the mound for the Brewers in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.02 ERA in 56 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he tossed four innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 36-year-old has a 3.02 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .219 to opposing hitters.
