Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Athletics - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Matt Vierling and his .425 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (89 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Oakland Athletics and JP Sears on July 4 at 6:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a triple) in his last game against the Rockies.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling has eight doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 18 walks while batting .275.
- Vierling will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 over the course of his last outings.
- Vierling has gotten a hit in 37 of 62 games this season (59.7%), with more than one hit on 15 occasions (24.2%).
- In 9.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Vierling has an RBI in 13 of 62 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 20 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|34
|.211
|AVG
|.320
|.304
|OBP
|.360
|.333
|SLG
|.492
|7
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|5
|10
|RBI
|12
|15/11
|K/BB
|30/7
|2
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 6.07 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics allow the second-most home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Athletics are sending Sears (1-6) out to make his 17th start of the season. He is 1-6 with a 4.43 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when the lefty tossed four innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.43), 12th in WHIP (1.076), and 31st in K/9 (8.8).
