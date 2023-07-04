Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Blue Jays - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Luis Robert -- hitting .366 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, on July 4 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Athletics.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert has 87 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .575, both of which are best among Chicago hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 44th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 65th and he is third in slugging.
- Robert will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 with two homers over the course of his last games.
- Robert has had a hit in 55 of 83 games this year (66.3%), including multiple hits 25 times (30.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 26.5% of his games this season, and 6.9% of his chances at the plate.
- In 36.1% of his games this year, Robert has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (13.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 41 of 83 games this year, he has scored, and 16 of those games included multiple runs.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|43
|.279
|AVG
|.274
|.340
|OBP
|.335
|.614
|SLG
|.543
|23
|XBH
|23
|12
|HR
|12
|21
|RBI
|25
|40/9
|K/BB
|60/11
|1
|SB
|7
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (114 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Blue Jays will send Bassitt (8-5) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 8-5 with a 4.06 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 34-year-old's 4.06 ERA ranks 36th, 1.174 WHIP ranks 30th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 38th among qualifying pitchers this season.
