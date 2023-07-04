On Tuesday, Jonathan Schoop (.233 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a walk and three RBI) and the Detroit Tigers face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Rockies.

Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jonathan Schoop At The Plate

Schoop is hitting .202 with seven doubles and 12 walks.

Schoop has reached base via a hit in 23 games this year (of 52 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has not homered in his 52 games this year.

In four games this season, Schoop has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once 13 times this year (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 28 .222 AVG .187 .323 OBP .225 .296 SLG .227 4 XBH 3 0 HR 0 0 RBI 5 11/8 K/BB 26/4 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings