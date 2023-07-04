Jake Marisnick Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Athletics - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Jake Marisnick (.318 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up four RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Rockies.
Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jake Marisnick At The Plate
- Marisnick is hitting .210 with two doubles, two triples, a home run and three walks.
- In 11 of 26 games this year (42.3%), Marisnick has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in only one game this season.
- Marisnick has driven in a run in four games this year (15.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in six games this year (23.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|14
|.000
|AVG
|.156
|.000
|OBP
|.206
|.000
|SLG
|.375
|0
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|5
|1/0
|K/BB
|11/2
|0
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 6.07 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 125 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Sears (1-6 with a 4.43 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his 17th of the season.
- The left-hander's last time out was on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he went four innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.43 ERA ranks 45th, 1.076 WHIP ranks 12th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 31st among qualifying pitchers this season.
