Jake Burger, with a slugging percentage of .361 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, July 4 at 8:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Athletics.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger is batting .220 with 11 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 13 walks.

Burger has had a hit in 34 of 67 games this season (50.7%), including multiple hits 13 times (19.4%).

He has homered in 25.4% of his games in 2023, and 7.4% of his trips to the dish.

Burger has an RBI in 21 of 67 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 41.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.0%.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 31 .268 AVG .171 .314 OBP .231 .661 SLG .378 19 XBH 11 12 HR 6 28 RBI 10 34/7 K/BB 47/6 0 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings