Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Brewers - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Ian Happ (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Chicago Cubs play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .380 this season while batting .254 with 57 walks and 31 runs scored.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 83rd in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 100th in slugging.
- In 60.5% of his 81 games this season, Happ has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.
- In 7.4% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 27.2% of his games this season, Happ has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this season (29.6%), including multiple runs in six games.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|40
|.231
|AVG
|.278
|.358
|OBP
|.401
|.357
|SLG
|.451
|11
|XBH
|16
|3
|HR
|4
|23
|RBI
|15
|47/28
|K/BB
|40/29
|3
|SB
|3
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.10).
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (108 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Miley (5-2) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.02 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when the left-hander threw four innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 36-year-old has a 3.02 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .219 to opposing batters.
