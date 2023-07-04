On Tuesday, Eric Haase (.194 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Rockies.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Athletics Starter: JP Sears
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Eric Haase At The Plate

  • Haase is hitting .217 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks.
  • Haase has had a hit in 31 of 63 games this season (49.2%), including multiple hits nine times (14.3%).
  • In three games this year, he has homered (4.8%, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish).
  • Haase has picked up an RBI in 12 games this year (19.0%), with two or more RBI in five of them (7.9%).
  • In 16 games this year (25.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
29 GP 34
.269 AVG .173
.310 OBP .229
.409 SLG .218
7 XBH 4
3 HR 0
16 RBI 5
26/6 K/BB 30/8
1 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (6.07).
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Sears gets the start for the Athletics, his 17th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 4.43 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Thursday against the New York Yankees, the lefty threw four innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.43), 12th in WHIP (1.076), and 31st in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
