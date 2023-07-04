On Tuesday, Eric Haase (.194 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Rockies.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Comerica Park

Athletics Starter: JP Sears

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase is hitting .217 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks.

Haase has had a hit in 31 of 63 games this season (49.2%), including multiple hits nine times (14.3%).

In three games this year, he has homered (4.8%, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish).

Haase has picked up an RBI in 12 games this year (19.0%), with two or more RBI in five of them (7.9%).

In 16 games this year (25.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 34 .269 AVG .173 .310 OBP .229 .409 SLG .218 7 XBH 4 3 HR 0 16 RBI 5 26/6 K/BB 30/8 1 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings