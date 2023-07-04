The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus and his .375 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus is hitting .202 with six doubles, two home runs and 18 walks.

Andrus has picked up a hit in 50.8% of his 59 games this year, with at least two hits in 15.3% of them.

In 59 games played this year, he has homered in just two of them.

Andrus has driven in a run in nine games this season (15.3%), including six games with more than one RBI (10.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 13 games this year (22.0%), including four multi-run games (6.8%).

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 31 .258 AVG .152 .337 OBP .231 .333 SLG .200 5 XBH 3 1 HR 1 10 RBI 7 19/10 K/BB 20/8 4 SB 2

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings