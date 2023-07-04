Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Brewers - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Dansby Swanson -- 2-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the mound, on July 4 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Brewers.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson has 82 hits, which leads Chicago hitters this season, while batting .259 with 26 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 73rd in batting average, 43rd in on base percentage, and 98th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- In 61.7% of his games this season (50 of 81), Swanson has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (27.2%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Swanson has picked up an RBI in 30.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 30 of 81 games this season, and more than once 9 times.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|39
|.275
|AVG
|.242
|.339
|OBP
|.354
|.425
|SLG
|.383
|14
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|4
|22
|RBI
|13
|39/16
|K/BB
|42/24
|1
|SB
|3
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Brewers have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (108 total, 1.3 per game).
- Miley gets the start for the Brewers, his 12th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.02 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the lefty tossed four innings against the New York Mets, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.02, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .219 batting average against him.
