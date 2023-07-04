The Chicago Cubs, including Cody Bellinger (.371 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Brewers.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger is batting .276 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 17 walks.

Bellinger will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 during his last outings.

Bellinger has gotten at least one hit in 71.2% of his games this season (37 of 52), with more than one hit 12 times (23.1%).

In 13.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Bellinger has driven in a run in 20 games this season (38.5%), including three games with more than one RBI (5.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 57.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.5%.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 24 .269 AVG .283 .333 OBP .330 .442 SLG .467 12 XBH 8 3 HR 4 11 RBI 13 21/9 K/BB 21/8 5 SB 5

