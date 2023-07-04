Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Brewers - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs and Christopher Morel (.500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Brewers.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel is batting .278 with six doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 12 walks.
- Morel has recorded a hit in 27 of 43 games this year (62.8%), including 12 multi-hit games (27.9%).
- Looking at the 43 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 15 of them (34.9%), and in 8.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 46.5% of his games this year, Morel has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (25.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 60.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 14%.
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|21
|.282
|AVG
|.275
|.301
|OBP
|.348
|.615
|SLG
|.613
|11
|XBH
|11
|7
|HR
|8
|21
|RBI
|16
|26/3
|K/BB
|24/9
|1
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (108 total, 1.3 per game).
- Miley gets the start for the Brewers, his 12th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.02 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the left-hander threw four innings against the New York Mets, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 36-year-old has a 3.02 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .219 to his opponents.
