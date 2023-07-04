Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Blue Jays - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn and his .500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Athletics.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is batting .248 with 22 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks.
- Vaughn has gotten at least one hit in 69.9% of his games this season (58 of 83), with multiple hits 17 times (20.5%).
- He has gone deep in 14.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Vaughn has an RBI in 33 of 83 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 35 games this season (42.2%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|44
|.259
|AVG
|.240
|.350
|OBP
|.309
|.510
|SLG
|.392
|18
|XBH
|18
|9
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|28
|24/14
|K/BB
|42/14
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.96 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (114 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bassitt gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 18th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 4.06 ERA and 93 strikeouts through 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander went six scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (4.06), 30th in WHIP (1.174), and 38th in K/9 (8.4).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.