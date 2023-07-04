The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi and his .439 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi has 84 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .347.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 29th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 130th in slugging.

Benintendi has gotten a hit in 60 of 77 games this year (77.9%), with more than one hit on 21 occasions (27.3%).

He has homered in only one game this year.

Benintendi has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (24.7%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (5.2%).

He has scored in 42.9% of his games this season (33 of 77), with two or more runs four times (5.2%).

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 41 .323 AVG .248 .389 OBP .313 .414 SLG .339 12 XBH 12 0 HR 1 9 RBI 14 23/14 K/BB 24/14 5 SB 3

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings