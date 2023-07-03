Tucker Barnhart Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Brewers - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tucker Barnhart -- hitting .179 with a home run, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Julio Teheran on the mound, on July 3 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Guardians.
Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Tucker Barnhart At The Plate
- Barnhart is batting .179 with a double, a home run and 10 walks.
- Barnhart has recorded a hit in 12 of 34 games this season (35.3%), including three multi-hit games (8.8%).
- He has gone deep in one of 34 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- Barnhart has driven in a run in five games this season (14.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in three of 34 games so far this year.
Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|14
|.167
|AVG
|.194
|.216
|OBP
|.333
|.167
|SLG
|.306
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|4
|20/3
|K/BB
|11/7
|1
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (108 total, 1.3 per game).
- Teheran (2-3 with a 2.85 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his eighth of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.85, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .208 batting average against him.
