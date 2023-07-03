Tucker Barnhart -- hitting .179 with a home run, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Julio Teheran on the mound, on July 3 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Tucker Barnhart At The Plate

  • Barnhart is batting .179 with a double, a home run and 10 walks.
  • Barnhart has recorded a hit in 12 of 34 games this season (35.3%), including three multi-hit games (8.8%).
  • He has gone deep in one of 34 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
  • Barnhart has driven in a run in five games this season (14.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in three of 34 games so far this year.

Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 14
.167 AVG .194
.216 OBP .333
.167 SLG .306
0 XBH 2
0 HR 1
1 RBI 4
20/3 K/BB 11/7
1 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
  • The Brewers have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (108 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Teheran (2-3 with a 2.85 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his eighth of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.85, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .208 batting average against him.
