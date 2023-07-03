Nick Madrigal Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Brewers - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nick Madrigal -- hitting .382 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Julio Teheran on the hill, on July 3 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Nick Madrigal At The Plate
- Madrigal is batting .275 with seven doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.
- Madrigal has recorded a hit in 30 of 48 games this season (62.5%), including 10 multi-hit games (20.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 48 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- Madrigal has picked up an RBI in 22.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games.
- He has scored at least once 16 times this year (33.3%), including five games with multiple runs (10.4%).
Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|21
|.279
|AVG
|.270
|.333
|OBP
|.333
|.372
|SLG
|.333
|5
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|9
|9/3
|K/BB
|7/4
|3
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (108 total, 1.3 per game).
- Teheran makes the start for the Brewers, his eighth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 2.85 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In seven games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.85, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .208 against him.
