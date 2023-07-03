The Chicago Cubs and Jared Young, who went 0-for-2 last time out, take on Julio Teheran and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Monday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Guardians.

Jared Young Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jared Young At The Plate (2022)

Young hit .263 with two doubles and three walks.

Young had a hit in five of six games (83.3%) last season, without a single multi-hit performance.

He did not homer last year in the six games he logged a plate appearance in.

Young didn't have an RBI in six games played last year.

In one of his six games last year, he touched home plate, with multiple runs on that occasion.

Jared Young Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 3 GP 3 .222 AVG .300 .300 OBP .417 .444 SLG .300 2 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 4/1 K/BB 3/2 0 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)