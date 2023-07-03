Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Brewers - July 3
On Monday, Ian Happ (batting .194 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Teheran. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Guardians.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ leads Chicago with 72 hits and an OBP of .380 this season.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 80th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 99th in the league in slugging.
- In 60.0% of his 80 games this season, Happ has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 7.5% of his games this year, and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Happ has had an RBI in 22 games this season (27.5%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (13.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|39
|.231
|AVG
|.279
|.358
|OBP
|.401
|.357
|SLG
|.457
|11
|XBH
|16
|3
|HR
|4
|23
|RBI
|15
|47/28
|K/BB
|39/28
|3
|SB
|3
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 4.08 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (108 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers will send Teheran (2-3) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 2.85 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.85, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .208 batting average against him.
