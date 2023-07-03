Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Brewers - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson (.205 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Julio Teheran and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Monday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Guardians.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson is batting .256 with 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 39 walks.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 78th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 105th in slugging.
- Swanson has picked up a hit in 49 of 80 games this season, with multiple hits 21 times.
- He has gone deep in 11.3% of his games in 2023 (nine of 80), and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Swanson has had an RBI in 25 games this season (31.3%), including nine multi-RBI outings (11.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 36.3% of his games this season (29 of 80), with two or more runs eight times (10.0%).
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|38
|.275
|AVG
|.234
|.339
|OBP
|.347
|.425
|SLG
|.372
|14
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|4
|22
|RBI
|13
|39/16
|K/BB
|40/23
|1
|SB
|3
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.08).
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 108 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Teheran (2-3) takes the mound for the Brewers in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 2.85 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance came on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In seven games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.85, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .208 against him.
