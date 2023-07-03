The Chicago Cubs (38-44) visit the Milwaukee Brewers (45-39) in NL Central action, at 2:10 PM ET on Monday.

The probable pitchers are Drew Smyly (7-5) for the Cubs and Julio Teheran (2-3) for the Brewers.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Smyly - CHC (7-5, 4.17 ERA) vs Teheran - MIL (2-3, 2.85 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Drew Smyly

The Cubs' Smyly (7-5) will make his 17th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up seven earned runs and allowed nine hits in 3 2/3 innings pitched against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 4.17, a 2.63 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.274 in 16 games this season.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

In 16 starts this season, Smyly has lasted five or more innings 12 times, with an average of 5.4 innings per appearance.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Julio Teheran

Teheran (2-3) takes the mound first for the Brewers in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 2.85 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.

In seven games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.85, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .208 against him.

Teheran is trying to collect his fifth quality start of the year in this game.

Teheran will try to go five or more innings for his eighth straight start. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.

In two of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.